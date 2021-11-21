AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the Nov.4 special meeting and minutes of the Nov. 15 regular meeting.
• Presentation of the fiscal year 2022 budget agreement from Todd Trennepohl, OSU Extension Office.
• Expenditure in the amount of $3,900 from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds for the installation of a video system at Muskogee County Courthouse and county jail for video arraignments.
• Expenditure from ARPA funds for the installation of a slider window at District 1.
• Interlocal agreement with Muskogee City-County Port Authority afor the construction of an industrial access road from the intersection of Dal-Tile Road and Smith Ferry Road, west to South 24th Street West, and then south to the southern boundary of Lot 6 and Lot 7 of John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Maintenance and support agreement extension between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and IDEMIA.
• Reimbursement to the districts for the 2021 winter storm damages not covered by FEMA disaster assistance.
• Interlocal agreement with Muskogee City-County Port Authority and Muskogee County for the construction of an industrial access road from the intersection at Dal-Tile Road and Smith Ferry Road and then west to South 24th Street West, and then south to the southern boundary of Lot 6 and 7 of John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Request to add American Bank of Oklahoma to the Investment Resolution for Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office.
• Informational presentation from Les Whitaker concerning Bio Safe.
• Any matters relating to COVID-19.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) for the purpose of engaging in confidential communications with its lawyer about pending litigation in the lawsuits identified as:
Floyd Patterson Jr. for Estate of Floyd Patterson, III, deceased, v. Muskogee County, U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, Case No. CIV-20-40-RAW; and Hilldale South Homeowners Association v. Muskogee County, et al, Muskogee County District Court, Case No. CV-21-65; and take any action necessary after reconvening in open session.
• Commissioners tour of Muskogee County-City Detention Center.
• Bid No. 28 — Generator for Braggs Volunteer Fire Department.
• New business.
