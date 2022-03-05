AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 28 regular meeting.

• Final Plat of Dawson Ridge South in District 1 at the following location: A tract of land located in the Northeast ¼ of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 20 East of the IBM Muskogee County, Oklahoma.

• Agreement with Clown Fewel for obtaining road materials.

• Declaration of surplus property from District 1 of the following items: See attachment.

• Public hearing to consider application for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.

• Resolution to make application for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.

•  Citizens Participation Plan for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.

• Authorizing the chairman to sign all grant-related documents.

• Contract with Eastern Oklahoma Development District to administer the 2022 CDBG/CR grant should it be awarded.

• Leverage resolution for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.

• Fair-housing resolution for Muskogee County.

• Residential anti-displacement resolution assistance plan.

• Matters relating to COVID-19.

