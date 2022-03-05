AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 28 regular meeting.
• Final Plat of Dawson Ridge South in District 1 at the following location: A tract of land located in the Northeast ¼ of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 20 East of the IBM Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Agreement with Clown Fewel for obtaining road materials.
• Declaration of surplus property from District 1 of the following items: See attachment.
• Public hearing to consider application for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.
• Resolution to make application for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.
• Citizens Participation Plan for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.
• Authorizing the chairman to sign all grant-related documents.
• Contract with Eastern Oklahoma Development District to administer the 2022 CDBG/CR grant should it be awarded.
• Leverage resolution for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.
• Fair-housing resolution for Muskogee County.
• Residential anti-displacement resolution assistance plan.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
