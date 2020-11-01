AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 26 regular meeting.

• Partial payment by the Muskogee County Health Department for office furniture purchased from Crown Office Furnishings.

• Change order requested by Muskogee County Health Department for remodel work by Williams Contracting.

• Bid No. 5 — Further review of tabled bids opened and accepted on Oct. 26 for roofing replacement project at the County Services Building.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you