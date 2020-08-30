AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 24 regular meeting.

• Elevator maintenance contract.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 1 to Ross Construction for the West Davis Field Road Project.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 1 to Ross Construction for hauling and lay-down of asphalt for 2-inch overlay project on Mayer Lane.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 1 to APAC for Mayer Lane Project.

• Agreement between District 1 and Barry Steveson for cleaning 1,252 feet of right of way along the west side of 3 Mile Road, south of U.S. 62.

• Construction contract between District 1 and Dishman Construction for cleaning 1,252 feet of right of way along the west side of 3 Mile Road, south of U.S. 62.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 3 to APAC for various projects.

• Paper recycling services for county offices.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Issues related to the 105/CBRI Account.

