AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 24 regular meeting.
• Elevator maintenance contract.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 1 to Ross Construction for the West Davis Field Road Project.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 1 to Ross Construction for hauling and lay-down of asphalt for 2-inch overlay project on Mayer Lane.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 1 to APAC for Mayer Lane Project.
• Agreement between District 1 and Barry Steveson for cleaning 1,252 feet of right of way along the west side of 3 Mile Road, south of U.S. 62.
• Construction contract between District 1 and Dishman Construction for cleaning 1,252 feet of right of way along the west side of 3 Mile Road, south of U.S. 62.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 3 to APAC for various projects.
• Paper recycling services for county offices.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Issues related to the 105/CBRI Account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.