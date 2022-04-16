AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 11 regular meeting.
• Resolution submitted by the town of Taft, requesting a change to a portion of Pine Street, between Robertson Avenue and Ottawa Street, to Lelia Foley-Davis Avenue.
• Coody Creek Bridge funding and Cherokee Nation sub-recipient monitoring.
• Bid No. 38 — mowing and trimming services around Mountain View Fire Department.
• Expenditure of ARPA funds for county jail improvements in the amount of $189,405.46 to Oklahoma Chiller.
• Bid No. 39 — truck for Wainwright Fire Department.
