AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 14 regular meeting.

• Resolution establishing the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.

• Intent to participate and choice of payment option in ACCO-SIG, property and liability insurance plan.

• A $750,000.00 ETR Loan from CED for Elm Grove Road in District 2 to be reimbursed by Lake Access Funds.

• Review of Bridge Reports and approval of invoicing.

• Lease agreement with Allen Streeter for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office to lease a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe 4 DR, VIN 1GNSK4EO8BR232810.

• Application for credit and fleet fuel card account between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and Finish Line.

• Bid No. 15 — Tabled bids for mowing and maintaining county properties.

• Revised contract between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office and OSU Center for Government Technology for IT Support.

• Agreement between District 1 and ODOT for the lease-purchase of a single-axle 10-foot dump truck, Serial No. 1M2MDBAA8NS002501, utilizing the revolving fund.

• A 324A Claim Form for the Lease Purchase of a single-axle 10-foot dump truck, Serial No. 1M2MDBAA8NS002501, utilizing the revolving fund.

