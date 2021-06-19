AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 14 regular meeting.
• Resolution establishing the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
• Intent to participate and choice of payment option in ACCO-SIG, property and liability insurance plan.
• A $750,000.00 ETR Loan from CED for Elm Grove Road in District 2 to be reimbursed by Lake Access Funds.
• Review of Bridge Reports and approval of invoicing.
• Lease agreement with Allen Streeter for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office to lease a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe 4 DR, VIN 1GNSK4EO8BR232810.
• Application for credit and fleet fuel card account between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and Finish Line.
• Bid No. 15 — Tabled bids for mowing and maintaining county properties.
• Revised contract between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office and OSU Center for Government Technology for IT Support.
• Agreement between District 1 and ODOT for the lease-purchase of a single-axle 10-foot dump truck, Serial No. 1M2MDBAA8NS002501, utilizing the revolving fund.
• A 324A Claim Form for the Lease Purchase of a single-axle 10-foot dump truck, Serial No. 1M2MDBAA8NS002501, utilizing the revolving fund.
