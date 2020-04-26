AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 20 regular meeting.
• Merchant agreement between the County Clerk's Office and Worldpay, LLC.
• Contract for service between the Health Department and Architect Jeff Andrews for the final phase remodel.
• Sheriff's Department application for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding.
• Renewal of the agreement between the Sheriff's Department and Leads Online.
• Appointing a representative from the Board of County Commissioners to the City/County Economic Recovery Task Force.
• Amended Joint Resolution for the Muskogee City/County Economic Recovery Task Force.
• Addressing any issues related to COVID-19.
