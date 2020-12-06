AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 30 regular meeting.
• Purchase of a county vehicle by the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office.
• Countywide wildlife trapping.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 6: Phase 5 remodel of the Muskogee County Health Department.
