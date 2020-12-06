AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 30 regular meeting.

• Purchase of a county vehicle by the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office.

• Countywide wildlife trapping.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bid No. 6: Phase 5 remodel of the Muskogee County Health Department.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you