WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 19 regular meeting.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee City-County E911 Trust Authority.
• Bid No. 16 — Janitorial services for Muskogee County Health Department.
• Employment of a Galt employee to do janitorial work.
• Disposition of the specified items posted as surplus equipment by the Health Department.
• Contract between the Health Department and Purple Wave Auction.
• Partial payment to Magnum Construction for the Phase 5 Health Department remodeling work in the amount of $32,632.50.
• Update from Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith about COVID-19.
