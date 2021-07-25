WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 19 regular meeting.

• Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee City-County E911 Trust Authority.

• Bid No. 16 — Janitorial services for Muskogee County Health Department.

• Employment of a Galt employee to do janitorial work.

• Disposition of the specified items posted as surplus equipment by the Health Department.

• Contract between the Health Department and Purple Wave Auction.

• Partial payment to Magnum Construction for the Phase 5 Health Department remodeling work in the amount of $32,632.50.

• Update from Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith about COVID-19. 

