WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan.11 regular meeting.
• Change Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,709.25 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $2,177 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• Change Order No. 5 in the amount of $1,801.75 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.
• Bid No. 6 — Phase 5 Remodel bid for the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Contract between the party awarded Bid No. 6 and the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Confirmation of Don Daily as a member of the Mountain View Fire Department Board of Directors.
• Payment of an invoice for payment of the second half of ACCO/SIG (property and liability) insurance in the amount of $233,437.
• Payment of an invoice for payment of the second half of ACCO/SIF (worker’s compensation) insurance in the amount of $165,555.
• Payment of 324-A Claim Form for South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04); JP# 33051(07).
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 10 — Open bids submitted for all-inclusive trapping.
