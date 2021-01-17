WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan.11 regular meeting.

• Change Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,709.25 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.

• Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $2,177 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.

• Change Order No. 5 in the amount of $1,801.75 for the Muskogee County Health Department Remodel.

• Bid No. 6 — Phase 5 Remodel bid for the Muskogee County Health Department.

• Contract between the party awarded Bid No. 6 and the Muskogee County Health Department.

• Confirmation of Don Daily as a member of the Mountain View Fire Department Board of Directors.

• Payment of an invoice for payment of the second half of ACCO/SIG (property and liability) insurance in the amount of $233,437.

• Payment of an invoice for payment of the second half of ACCO/SIF (worker’s compensation) insurance in the amount of $165,555.

• Payment of 324-A Claim Form for South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04); JP# 33051(07).

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bid No. 10 — Open bids submitted for all-inclusive trapping. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you