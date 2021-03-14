WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 8 regular meeting and March 10 emergency meeting.
• Use of a contractor from the six-month bid list for the purpose of cleaning up an illegal dumpsite.
• Agreement with Superior Linen Service.
• Conveyance of surplus property to the town of Summit.
• Lease agreement with Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the purchase of a motor grader by District 2 through the revolving fund.
• Participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program.
• Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Contract with Cornerstone Funeral Home concerning indigent burials.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 for the purpose of engaging in confidential communications with a lawyer regarding a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma — Gary Avant v. Ken Doke, Case No. CIV-2020-67-RAW — and take action considered necessary after reconvening an open session.
