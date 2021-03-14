WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 8 regular meeting and March 10 emergency meeting. 

• Use of a contractor from the six-month bid list for the purpose of cleaning up an illegal dumpsite. 

• Agreement with Superior Linen Service. 

• Conveyance of surplus property to the town of Summit. 

• Lease agreement with Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the purchase of a motor grader by District 2 through the revolving fund.

• Participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program. 

• Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

• Contract with Cornerstone Funeral Home concerning indigent burials.

• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 for the purpose of engaging in confidential communications with a lawyer regarding a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma — Gary Avant v. Ken Doke, Case No. CIV-2020-67-RAW — and take action considered necessary after reconvening an open session.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you