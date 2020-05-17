AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 11 regular meeting.

• Disposition of the following equipment by the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: (1) Wooden filing cabinet, no ID; (1) Work Station with return, no ID.

• Contract renewal with the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Board for Emergency & Transportation Revolving Fund for Project #No. ETRCB2-51-3(04)19.

• Muskogee County Treasurer's request to postpone the June 2020 Resale due to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Options for Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local mitigation efforts.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account for District 3 payment to Graves Trucking for hauling.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account for District 3 payment to APAC for asphalt to repair roads damaged during May 15 flooding.

• Bid No. 16: Sweeper broom for District 3.

