AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 11 regular meeting.
• Disposition of the following equipment by the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: (1) Wooden filing cabinet, no ID; (1) Work Station with return, no ID.
• Contract renewal with the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Board for Emergency & Transportation Revolving Fund for Project #No. ETRCB2-51-3(04)19.
• Muskogee County Treasurer's request to postpone the June 2020 Resale due to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Options for Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local mitigation efforts.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account for District 3 payment to Graves Trucking for hauling.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account for District 3 payment to APAC for asphalt to repair roads damaged during May 15 flooding.
• Bid No. 16: Sweeper broom for District 3.
