AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:  

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 16 regular meeting, the Aug. 6 special meeting and the Aug. 12 special meeting.

• Reappointment of Fred Hogle as a member of the Board of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.

• Installation of hardware and software in the Courthouse Court Rooms to allow Virtual Arraignments of inmates at the Muskogee County Jail utilizing ARP Funds.

• Software License & Support Agreement between the Assessor’s Office and the OSU Center for Local Government Technology.

• Footnotes for cash to cash financial reports for Fiscal Year 19 & Fiscal Year 20.

• Agreement between the Muskogee County Health Dept. & JTK Imaging for TB Chest X-rays.

• Annual Membership Dues to the Eastern Oklahoma Development District, (EODD), for FY 2022, in the amount of $7112.00.

• Supplementing Muskogee County Road Districts for purchase of equipment.

• Annual Memorandum of Agreement, (MOA), with Cherokee Nation for road improvement projects including Tribal Transportation Program projects.

• Surplus of Property by the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office of the following items: (1) Executive Desk, ID# C-105-48, (1) Workstation Desk, ID# C-150-49, (1) Work Station Desk, ID# C-105-50.

• Payment account for APS Fire for the Courthouse Fire System, Bid # 22.

• Any matters relating to COVID 19.

• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. §307.B.4 to discuss with District Attorney Orvil Loge pending litigation of Hilldale South vs. BOCC CJ-2021-65, and take action necessary after reconvening the regular meeting.

• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. §307.C.11 for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to a joint economic development project with the City of Muskogee, and take action necessary after reconvening the regular meeting. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you