AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 16 regular meeting, the Aug. 6 special meeting and the Aug. 12 special meeting.
• Reappointment of Fred Hogle as a member of the Board of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.
• Installation of hardware and software in the Courthouse Court Rooms to allow Virtual Arraignments of inmates at the Muskogee County Jail utilizing ARP Funds.
• Software License & Support Agreement between the Assessor’s Office and the OSU Center for Local Government Technology.
• Footnotes for cash to cash financial reports for Fiscal Year 19 & Fiscal Year 20.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Health Dept. & JTK Imaging for TB Chest X-rays.
• Annual Membership Dues to the Eastern Oklahoma Development District, (EODD), for FY 2022, in the amount of $7112.00.
• Supplementing Muskogee County Road Districts for purchase of equipment.
• Annual Memorandum of Agreement, (MOA), with Cherokee Nation for road improvement projects including Tribal Transportation Program projects.
• Surplus of Property by the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office of the following items: (1) Executive Desk, ID# C-105-48, (1) Workstation Desk, ID# C-150-49, (1) Work Station Desk, ID# C-105-50.
• Payment account for APS Fire for the Courthouse Fire System, Bid # 22.
• Any matters relating to COVID 19.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. §307.B.4 to discuss with District Attorney Orvil Loge pending litigation of Hilldale South vs. BOCC CJ-2021-65, and take action necessary after reconvening the regular meeting.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. §307.C.11 for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to a joint economic development project with the City of Muskogee, and take action necessary after reconvening the regular meeting.
