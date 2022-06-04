AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 31 regular meeting.
• Software Lease & Maintenance Agreement between the Treasurer’s Office and TM Consulting.
• Approval by BOCC to not bid off nuisance properties in the name of the county at the discretion of the County Treasurer during the June 2022 Resale, pursuant to Title 68 § 3129.
• Quit Claim Deed to Tri-City Development, Inc. for the sale of the Porum County Barn, in District 2, legally described as:
NW ¼ of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ and the N ½ of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 2, Township 10 N, Range 19 E of the Indian Base and Meridian. Less ½ of the Mineral Rights Previously Reserved, Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma.
• Resolution determining into which fund to deposit the proceeds from the sale of the Porum Barn, in District 2.
• Building a second facility for the Health Department that would be used as a Training Facility.
• Generator for the Health Department.
• Expenditure utilizing ARPA Funds by the Health Dept. for an additional facility.
• Proposed Tax Increment Financing District in the City of Muskogee.
• Executive Session regarding matters pertaining to economic development. Pursuant to Title 25 Section 307 C.11
• Repairs or possible replacement of the roof on the County Jail.
• 2023 DEQ Grant.
Bids
Elevator Maintenance for County Courthouse Complex and County Jail – Bid #41
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.