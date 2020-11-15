AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 9 regular meeting.
• Juvenile detention agreement with the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners.
• Letter of authorization to Spark Services for internet services and domain name registration and domain move.
• Application and utility permit for a road bore at 20660 W. 30th St. North, located within District 3.
• County retirement.
• Issues related to COVID-19.
