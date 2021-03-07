AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the March 1 regular meeting, and minutes of the Feb. 26 emergency meeting.

• Resolution distinguishing an account for CARES Act appropriations.

• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $20,000 to APAC for gravel.

• Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Disaster declaration for Muskogee County.

• Resolution authorizing road closing procedures for N 4340 Road between Sections 3 & 4 T15N R19E and South between Sections 9 & 10.

• Community development funding for a feasibility study to include potential site location, infrastructure requirements and potential funding sources for a new county jail.

