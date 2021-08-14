AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 9 regular meeting and the Aug. 12 special meeting.

• Item previously approved in the July 27 emergency meeting concerning the purchase of graders for the county and the minutes from the meeting.

• Disposition of equipment surplussed by the Muskogee County Emergency Management pursuant to separate posted list.

• Detention services agreement with Haskell County.

• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a bore at the following location: 1.00/6.37 miles NE of US62 & SH72 in District 3.

• Interagency contract with Department of Environmental Quality.

• Presentation by Randy Howard concerning ADA accessibility at the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex.

• Matters relating to COVID-19.

• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. §307.B.4 to discuss with District Attorney Orvil Loge pending litigation of Hilldale South vs. BOCC CJ-2021-65, and take action necessary after reconvening the regular meeting.

• Bid No. 22 — Courthouse Fire System bids. 

