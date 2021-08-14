AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 9 regular meeting and the Aug. 12 special meeting.
• Item previously approved in the July 27 emergency meeting concerning the purchase of graders for the county and the minutes from the meeting.
• Disposition of equipment surplussed by the Muskogee County Emergency Management pursuant to separate posted list.
• Detention services agreement with Haskell County.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a bore at the following location: 1.00/6.37 miles NE of US62 & SH72 in District 3.
• Interagency contract with Department of Environmental Quality.
• Presentation by Randy Howard concerning ADA accessibility at the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. §307.B.4 to discuss with District Attorney Orvil Loge pending litigation of Hilldale South vs. BOCC CJ-2021-65, and take action necessary after reconvening the regular meeting.
• Bid No. 22 — Courthouse Fire System bids.
