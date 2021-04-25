AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 19 regular meeting.
• Resolutions authorizing the disposal of equipment from purchasing items identified on attached list.
• Bridge replacement in District 2, local No. 187, aka Stricklin Bridge.
• Expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• Expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $10,000 to Sauder for various projects.
• Issues related to COVID-19.
