AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 19 regular meeting.

• Resolutions authorizing the disposal of equipment from purchasing items identified on attached list. 

• Bridge replacement in District 2, local No. 187, aka Stricklin Bridge.

• Expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.

• Expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.

• Expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account in the amount of $10,000 to Sauder for various projects.

• Issues related to COVID-19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you