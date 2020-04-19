WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 13 regular meeting.

• Awarding Bid No. 14 — cab-chassis brush truck for Mountain View Fire Department.

• Service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Chiller Corp.

• Application and utility permit for a road bore in District 1 at a location on South Country Club Road, 2.75 miles south and 3.23 miles east of the U.S. 64 and Oklahoma 165 intersection.

• Merchant agreement between the Muskogee County Clerk’s Office and Worldpay LLC.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local response efforts.

• Bid No. 15 — 1-ton truck for District 3.

