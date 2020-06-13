AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 8 regular meeting.
• Contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Purple Wave Auction for the sale of surplus property.
• Resolution concerning the integration of unused cash fund accounts into new accounts, per the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector.
• Procedures for early voting in advance of the June 30 primary election.
• Bid No. 18 – Mowing contract for county-owned property.
• Bid No. 19 – Troubleshooting and repair of elevator at courthouse parking garage.
• Letter of support for a federal grant sought by Muskogee County Transit.
• Interlocal agreement between District 1 and the town of Oktaha regarding a drainage project.
• Application for road crossing permit submitted by Okmulgee County RWD No. 20 for a bore on North 244th Street West in District 3.
• State-local agreement with Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for FEMA Disaster 4438.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) to discuss with counsel pending litigation styled Robbie Emery Burke, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Billy Woods vs. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, et al., Case No. 18-CV-108-RAW, filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma and, if necessary, take action after reconvening in open session.
