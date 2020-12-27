AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 21 regular meeting.
• Accepting the resignation of Leo Smithson from the Muskogee County Excise Board.
• Appointment of Ronald Ramming as a member of the Muskogee County Excise Board.
• Confirmation of Tim Thompson as the judicial appointment to the Muskogee County Excise Board.
• Six-month bids for road materials.
• Turnover audit for the Muskogee County Clerk's Office by the Oklahoma State Auditor’s Office.
• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to successful bidder for the West 40th Street North culvert installation project.
• Issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 9 — District 3 culvert installation project on West 40th Street North.
