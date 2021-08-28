AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 23 regular meeting.
• Lease agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office and Quadiant Leasing.
• Grant of easement for rights of way from District 1 to Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority at the following legal description: The west 20 feet of Section 9, T15N, R20E, IB&M, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Resolution authorizing the disposal of equipment surplussed by Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: one refrigerator with no identification or inventory number.
• Transfer of surplus equipment previously disposed of Treasurer’s Office to Teen Challenge.
• Resolution authorizing the disposal of equipment surplussed by Muskogee County Court Clerk’s Office: one mini-refrigerator, Serial No. GMR04AAMWW, and one refrigerator, Serial No. 9901208547.
• Lease-purchase agreement between Keefeton Fire Department and Armstrong Bank for one 2021 Kubota RTV, one 77x12 Friesen Utility Trailer, and one Firelite Ultra High Pressure FCAT-209.
• Payment of 324-A Claim Form related to gas line relocation on Smith Ferry Road over Sam’s Creek, State Project No: J3-3052(005)RB, JP No: 33052(05).
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Finalization of the fiscal year 2022 budget.
