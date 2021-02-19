AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 16 regular meeting, and minutes of the Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 emergency meetings.

• Presentation about the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program and a resolution authorizing county participation.

• Plan of proposed county bridge project for East Hancock Road over Coody Creek.

• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to APAC for gravel to be used at various locations district wide.

• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to Souter for gravel for various locations district wide.

• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to Blue Heart Construction for hauling to various locations district wide.

• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to Richard Summerlin Trucking for hauling to various locations district wide.

• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to BK & Sons Wiedel Ranch for hauling to various locations district wide.

• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to Blue Heart Construction for hauling to various areas district wide.

• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to APAC for gravel at various areas district wide.

• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to Kemp Stone for gravel at various location district wide.

• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to WMD Sand & Gravel for sand and gravel at various locations district wide.

• Indigent burial procedures.

• Policy for office closings in county buildings.

• Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

•  Replacement Agreement for Gas Sales between the Muskogee County Jail & Clearwater Enterprises.

• Renewal of the Agency Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office & LeadsOnline.

•  Purchase Contract for District 3 purchase of a Western Star 10 Wheel Dump Truck utilizing the County Road Machinery & Equipment Revolving Fund.

•  Detention Service Agreement with Cherokee Nation.

•  Purchase Contract for District 2 purchase of a 2020 Caterpillar 140 Motor Grader, from Warren CAT, utilizing the County Road Machinery & Equipment Revolving Fund.

•  Conduct a Public Hearing to Provide Information and Solicit Public Input Regarding a Proposal to Submit to the Registered Voters of Muskogee County the Question of the Issuance of Twenty Million Dollars ($20,000,000) in General Obligation Limited Tax Bonds to Provide Funds for Economic and Community Development in Muskogee County.

