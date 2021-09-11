AGENDA — Muskogee County Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 7 regular meeting.
• Resolution concerning selection of County Bridge Inspection Engineer.
• Partial payment by the Health Department to Magnum Construction.
• Funding Agreement to replace a County Bridge over Ash Creek; State Project No.: J3-3054(004)CI, JP# 33054(04).
• Any matters relating to COVID 19.
• FY22 REAP Application for Muskogee County.
