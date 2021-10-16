AGENDA — Muskogee County Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 12 regular meeting.

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and Keith Bell concerning the donation of a police K9.

• The naming of a bridge in District 2 presently identified as (Old) NBI No. 04141, Local ID:187, located at NS442 & EW 107, as Stricklin Bridge, in honor of Mr. Bill Stricklin.

• Presentation from Jenny Jamison, Executive Director of Lake Area United Way.

• Detention Services Agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises.

• Lease Management Agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer & Preferred Business Systems.

• Equipment Rental Agreement between the Muskogee County Health Dept. and Standley Systems.

• Application & Utility Permit from Okmulgee County RDW #20, for a road bore in Dist. 3 located at the following: 218 N. 234th St. W. ¼ mile North of Hwy 16 on N 237th St W.

• Supplemental Operating Agreement for Detention Services with Cherokee Nation.

• Computers and equipment for Judges Courtrooms and Jail for online arraignments.

• COVID related modifications to Judge’s Courtrooms.

• COVID related modifications to the Court Clerk’s Office.

• Any matters relating to COVID 19. 

