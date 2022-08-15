WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education special meeting
WHEN: Noon Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center Board Room, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Return to Learn Plan for the 2022-2023 SY as presented:
• Donation of Parcel No. 8 - Perpetual Easement, in front of Creek Elementary, for road widening as presented.
• Personnel resolutions A. through I. as stated.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: *Tailor Clemmons, Counselor 6/7 Grade Acad. effective, 08/17/2022; Gail Harris, Teacher Cherokee effectiv,e 08/17/2022; Angela Johnson, K-3 Interventionist Creek, effective 08/17/2022; Jana Dunlap, Resource Specialist ECC, effective 08/17/2022; *Kali Wells, Teacher ECC, effective 08/17/2022; Patricia Hill, K-3 Interventionist Irving, effective 08/17/2022; *Shane Sanderson, Teacher MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Jennifer Slader, Counselor MHS, effective 07/01/2022; Laurie Speed, Teacher MHS effective, 08/17/2022; Leslie Cobb, Teacher Pershing, effective 08/17/2022; Ashlie Fauchier, K-3 Interventionist, Pershing effective 08/17/2022; *Tafv Berryhill, Teacher RAA, effective 08/17/2022; Kennie Hull K-3, Interventionist Tony Goetz, effective 08/17/2022. *Pending OSDE Certification.
B, Extra duty of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Denise Webb, Archery 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; April Coen, PLC’s at Work 8/9 Grade Acad., $300.00; Gabrielle Holston, Volleyball - Assistant 8th 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Emily Lewis, PLC’s at Work 8/9 Grade Acad., $300.00; Kevin Lord, Soccer - Head Coach (B) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Joshua Smith, Assistant Slow Pitch (spr) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Joshua Smith, Assistant Fast Pitch (fall) 8/9 Grade Acd, effective 08/17/2022; Jayce Stinson, Volleyball - 8th and 9th 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Lisa Napier, PLC’s at Work 8/9 Grade Acad., $300.00; Margaret Ragsdale, Aft. Sch. Prog. Teacher Creek, effective 0810/2022; Roy Jordan, Game Manager District, effective 08/17/2022; Jana Dunlap, Resource Teacher ECC, effective 08/17/2022; Elizabeth Bresnahan ,Irving Rise Teacher, Irving $25.00/hr; Elizabeth Bresnahan, Site Tech Irving, effective 08/17/2022; Claudia Byfield, Irving Rise Teacher Irving, $25.00/hr; Christina Kelton, Irving Rise Teacher Irving, $25.00/hr; Lisa Lamont, Irving Rise Teacher Irving, $25.00/hr; Ryan Liebig, Music Irving, effective 08/17/2022; Charlotte Mitchell, Irving Rise Teacher Irving, $25.00/hr; Kimberly Pemberson, Gifted and Talented Irving, effective 08/17/2022; Kimberly Pemberton, Irving Rise Teacher Irving, $25.00/hr; Kimberly Pemberton, Instructional Lead Irving, effective 08/17/2022; Nora Peraza, Irving Rise Teacher Irving, $25.00/hr; Sheila Roberts ,Irving Rise Teacher Irving ,$25.00/hr; Shawna Shorb, Irving Rise Teacher Irving, $25.00/hr; Katy Thomson, Irving Rise Director Irving, $10,000; Jeanette Vasquez, Irving Rise Teacher Irving, $25.00/hr; Lakeya Anderson, Dance/Mon MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Zian Bray Cheer, Coach MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Bradley Huddleston, Golf Coordinator MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Stephanie Mackie, Academic Coordinator MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Anthony McNac, Football - Equipment Coord. MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Shane Sanderson, Newspaper MHS ,effective 08/17/2022; Shane Sanderson, Video Technology MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Keaton Scott, Golf - Assistant (B) MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Dixie Shope, Career Technology MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Robert Stevenson, Tennis - Head (B), MHS effective 08/17/2022.
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Mike Idleman, Teacher RIA, effective 06/30/2022; Terrie Turner, Nurse (RN) 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Robert Warren, Teacher 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 06/30/2022; Rachel Gilliam, Teacher Cherokee, effective 06/30/2022.
D. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Maricruz Yahuitl, ELL Tutor Interventionist District, effective 08/17/2022; Mikkinzie Sills, Teacher Assistant ECC, effective 08/17/2022; Mikayla Yarbrough, Teacher (SLP) Associate ECC, effective 08/17/2022; Brittney Garrett, Behavioral Specialist Irving, effective 08/17/2022; Demontae Barnes, Custodian District, effective 08/17/2022; Anthony Cowan, Custodian District, effective 08/17/2022; Cliff Lacrone, Energy Specialist Maintenance, effective 08/17/2022; Sandra Byrd, CNS MHS effective, 08/17/2022; Melissa Goforth, Custodian (part time) MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Brianna Lee, CNS MHS effective, 08/17/2022; Dixie Shope, Career Technology MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Bradey Tingel, Teacher Associate MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Randy See, Bus Driver Transportation, effective 08/17/2022; Lori Dyer, Behavioral Specialist RAA, effective 08/17/2022; Paul Linney, Behavioral Specialist RAA, effective 08/17/2022.
E. Employment of salaried support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Ashley Rogers, Police Officer District, effective 08/17/2022.
F. Extra duty of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Aaron Hobbs, Basketball - Asst. Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Tyler Kennedy, Football - 9th Assistant 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; *Gracie Kreis, Cheer - Asst. (JH) 8/9 Grade Acad, effective 08/17/2022; Ronald Mayes, Football - 8th Assist. Coach 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; *Kurtis Rowan, Tennis - Head Coach (B) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; *Kurtis Rowan, Tennis - Head Coach (G) 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Brittney Tolbert-Johnson, Assistant Cheer 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/17/2022; Brenda Bolding, Irving Rise Support Irving, $15.00/hr; Whitney Davis, Irving Rise Support Irving, $15.00/hr; Harold Morgan, Lead Tech Maintenance, effective 08/17/2022; *Isaiah Ashley, Asst. JV Coach MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Bradley Hidgeons, Football - Assistant Head MHS, effective 08/17/2022; Rhyley Pack, Assistant Cheer MHS, effective 08/17/2022. *Lay Coach
G, Resignation of support staff employment for the 2022-2023 school year: Lantz Kemp, Support Monitor 6/7 Grade Academy, effective 06/30/2022; Ron Venters, Behavioral Specialist Irving, effective 08/17/2022; Quinn Anderson, Interpreter MHS, effective 06/30/2022.
H. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Sean Looney, Lead Custodian Creek, effective 07/20/2022
I. Non-acceptance of employment for support staff for the 2022-2023 school year: Clayton Alexander, Custodian 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 07/27/2022; Sarah Blevins, Paraprofessional 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2022; Jasmine Yazzie, Custodian 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 07/27/2022; Shelly Diles, Bus Driver Transportation, effective 07/27/2022.
