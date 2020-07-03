WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Selecting a chairman and vice chairman of the Public Works Committee.
• Public Works Committee minutes of June 15.
• Public hearing regarding the approval of Ordinance 4095-A, rezoning Lot 1 in Block A of Melrose Place Replat, City of Muskogee, from C-1, Local Commercial to C-2, General Commercial, and, if approved, authorize staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Public hearing regarding the approval of Ordinance 4096-A, rezoning Lots 1 through 5 in Block 388, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and, if approved authorize staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Public hearing regarding the approval of Ordinance 4097-A, rezoning the North 79 feet of Lot 16, Block 62, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-5, Mobile Home Residential, to R-4, Multi-Family Residential, and, if approved, authorize staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Public hearing regarding the approval of Ordinance 4098-A, rezoning Lots 7 through 9, Block 331, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to I-1, Light Industrial, and, if approved, authorize staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Final plat of Leebrick Addition, consisting of three lots on 2.64 acres located on West Shawnee Bypass and North 24th Street.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-1-1, Affirmative Action, for fiscal year 2021.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of June 15.
• Claims for all city departments June 6 through June 26.
• Ordinance No. 4100-A and joinder agreement, amending the employee retirement system, Defined Benefit COLA Plan for retirees only for the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma, to incorporate IRS changes, State Law changes and/or clarification/clean-up language; providing for effective date, providing for repealer and severability; and Declaring an Emergency.
• Resolution No. 2819, declaring a parcel of property located within the 200 Block of North 12th Street, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Lowest bid from Ross Construction in the amount of $687,231.92 for the North 43rd and North 45th Street, Hancock Road and Chandler Intersection Project, pending Street Committee approval.
• Ratifying the emergency rental of the Rain for Rent Raw water Sewage Pump in the amount of $13,136.04 for a cumulative total of $41,873.31.
• Change Order No. 1 to Williams Contracting in the amount of $15,188 for additional concrete paving for the Hatbox Field Improvements Project.
• Receipt of donated funds for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program in the amount of $3,577.10 for the months of March, April and May 2020.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance 4099-A, granting a 90-day extension of the Cable Provider Franchise granted to Cebridge Acquistion L.P., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications, pursuant to Ordinance No. 3870-A; Providing for Repealer, Severability and Declaring an Emergency, or take other necessary action.
• Selecting a new member for the Purchasing Committee.
• Lowest bid by Cook's Consulting LLC in the amount of $529,000 for the 2019 Water Plant Flood Repair Project.
• Authorizing the city manager to renew an agreement with Great Plains Consulting to provide project construction inspection services on various OWRB projects as required by the loan agreement.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.1 to discuss the employment, terms, evaluation, hiring, appointment, demotion, disciplining, resignation or termination of City Manager Mike Miller and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
