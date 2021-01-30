AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Jan. 4.
• Public Hearing and approval of Ordinance No. 4112-A, closing the 60’ right-of-way shown as Even Par Avenue lying between Lots 1-3 of Bushwod Circle Addition, more particularly described in the ordinance, providing for severability and setting an effective date, or take other necessary action.
• Public Hearing and approval of Ordinance 4113-A, annexing into the city limits property located at 6000 W. Broadway, more particularly described in the ordinance, and authorize staff to revise the official map of the city to reflect said change, or take other necessary action.
• Public Hearing and approval of Ordinance 4114-A, rezoning property addressed as 3120 N. York St., from P, Port Industrial to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorize staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Trails maintenance program, overseen by the Parks and Recreation Department and organized by groups of volunteers interested in making a better Muskogee.
• Report about the progress of solar panels installed at the Muskogee Civic Center.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Jan. 4.
• Claims for all city departments from Dec. 27 through Jan. 22.
• Submitting Letters of Intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for fiscal year 2022 grant cycle for the following projects: a) Juvenile and Adult Community Service Program — $100,000; b) Muskogee Police Department Bearcat Armored Vehicle, Special Operations — $200,679; c) Teen Center and Youth Volunteer Corps Program — $130,000; d) Mobile Stage — $100,000; e) Hatbox Baseball Improvements — $115,000; f) Depot District Train-Tram — $100,000; and g) Demolition Cleanup —$300,000.
• Receipt of donated funds for the months of September, October, November and December 2020 for a total of $7,569 for the city's Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program as per the attached list.
