AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of April 5.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of The Silo at Doering Crossing Addition, consisting of 12 lots on 13 acres, located west of North 41st Street East, south of Harris Road.
• Report on status of waterline leaks within the city and provide necessary direction to staff if appropriate.
• Addendum to video services agreement from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. dba AT&T Oklahoma.
• Final payment to McGuire Brothers Construction Inc. in the amount of $393,645.08 for Water Distribution Improvements, Project No. 2019012, 30-inch Waterline Project.
• Resolution No. 2754, directing the filing and notification of the publications of Supplement No. 21 to the Muskogee City Code of Ordinances.
• Report from staff on Court Street Viaduct traffic signal coordination project.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of April 5.
• Claims for all city departments March 27 through April 9.
• Receipt of donated funds from the Cherokee Nation in the amount of $8,000.
• Resolution No. 2851, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2852, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2853, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Resolution No. 2855, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Lowest and best bid to Cook Consulting in the amount of $2,800,034.34 for Wastewater Treatment Plant Digester Rehabilitation Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.