AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of March 15 meeting.
• Holding a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance 4117-A to rezone property addressed as 801 North 48th Street, from R-1, Single Family Residential, to A - Agriculture, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
THE NORTH 523 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER IN SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 15 NORTH, RANGE 18 EAST OF THE INDIAN BASE AND MERIDIAN, MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA, CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 15.85 ACRES.
• Provide direction to Staff on amending the two-year residency requirement for members who serve on the Airport Board.
• Final pay application to Cook Consulting LLC, in the amount of $51,920, for Water Plant flood repair.
• Change Order No. 5 for Cowan Group Engineering, for Water Distribution Improvements 30-inch Waterline Project.
• Bike Share Agreement between the City of Muskogee Wellness Initiative, Saint Francis Health System, and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, for the purchase of a docking system and bicycles available for public use, to be located at the Depot Green trailhead.
• Receiving report on Depot District Project, including the paving of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame parking lot.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of March 15 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from March 6 through March 26.
• Best bid from Citywide Property Maintenance for the abatement of posted properties in the amount of $0.007 per square foot for mowing, $30 per cubic yard for removal of trash and debris, cost plus $5 per 4’ x 8’ sheet for boarding up of structures, and no charge for spraying of weeds.
• Final payment to Williams Contracting LLC, for Hatbox Event Center Project No. 2019020, in the amount of $61,234.87.
• Submitting an application to AARP Community Challenge grant for additional sidewalks from Gibson Street to Civitan Park in the amount of $23,580.
• Purchase from Warren Cat, a Caterpillar 289D3 C3H3 Skid Steer Loader with External Machine Counterweights, 80" Bucket, 84" Independent Grapple Rake, SG36 Stump Grinder, and BRX318 Brushcutter, in the amount of $99,975 from State Contract for use in the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Purchase from Deere & Company (P&K Equipment – Muskogee), a John Deere 5065E Utility Tractor in the amount of $31,494.54 from State Contract for use in the Parks and Recreation Department.
