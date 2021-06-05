WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of May 17 meeting.
• Resolution No. 2862, supporting the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's efforts to reconstruct U.S. 69 into a seven-lane configuration along the existing route.
• Ordinance No. 4123-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-675 General Requirements; Repealing Subsection 22-675(O) thereby Restricting Smoking and Vaping of Medical Marijuana at City Owned or Operated Facilities; Providing for Repealer, Severability and Setting an Effective Date, or take other necessary action.
• Report on the status of the athletic fields at Love Hatbox Sports Complex, and take other necessary action.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Muskogee and Muscogee Nation for a partnership for a potential future road project.
• Appointment of Wayne Johnson to the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, filling the expired term of Kenny Payne, beginning Aug. 1.
• City Council Policy 3-3-7, Emergency Paid Sick Leave.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of May 17 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from May 8 through May 28.
• Public Hearing to discuss the City of Muskogee Budget for fiscal year 2022.
• Best bid from Hogle Plumbing for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Low bid from B&R Electric for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Lowest and best bid from Gordon's Heat & Air for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Master Agreement Work Order No. 2 with Olsson Inc. for Professional Engineering Services to design the Airfield Lighting and Signage Rehabilitation Project, AIP Project No. 3-40-0062-013.
• Renewal of a Professional Services Agreement with Ron Wright to provide representation for the City of Muskogee in four inverse condemnation lawsuits filed in Muskogee County District Court styled England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371; and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the agreement.
• Professional Service Agreement for the Fiscal Year 2022 with Michael Gillard, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for the City in Workers' Compensation Court.
• Professional Service Agreement for the Fiscal Year 2022 with Mr. Michael Finerty, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for the City in Workers’ Compensation Court.
• Request from Police Department to purchase 19 sets of ballistic body armor in the amount of $64,477.47 on a sole source bid from TYR Tactical for the Special Operations Team.
