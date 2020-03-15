WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of March 2.
• Final Plat of Walnut Creek Addition, consisting of forty (40) lots on eight (8) acres, located on South Country Club Road, or take other necessary action.
A PART OF THE SW1/4 OF THE NW1/4 LESS THE NORTH 330.00 FEET THEREOF IN SECTION 32, T15N, R19E, I.B.&M.IN THE CITY OF MUSKOGEE, MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS; BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NW1/4 OF SAID SECTION 32, THENCE N1°43'34"W ALONG THE WEST LINE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 440.01 FEET; THENCE N88°36'15"E A DISTANCE OF 645.01 FEET; THENCE S1°43'34"E A DISTANCE OF 80.00 FEET; THENCE N88°36'15"E A DISTANCE OF180.00 FEET; THENCE S1°43'34"E A DISTANCE OF 360.01 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF COUNTRY CLUB PLAZA II-B ADDITION; THENCE S88°36'15"W ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE ALSO BEING THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NW1/4 OF SECTION 32 A DISTANCE OF 825.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 8.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
• Appointment of Evelyn Hibbs, to serve on the Parks and Recreation Board, for a four-year term, beginning March 1, 2020, and ending February 29, 2024, or take other necessary action.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors appointing Eric Anderson to replace Gary Parker, and serving through June 30, 2025, or take other necessary action.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of March 2.
• Claims for all city departments from Feb. 22 through March 6.
• Sole bid from T McDonald Construction in the amount of $40,600, for the cleanup and securing of the structure located at 302 N. Main St., or take other necessary action.
• Awarding a contract to the lowest and best bid, Utility Technology Services, for the Automated Meter Reading System to replace water meters, including Base Bid, Alternate 1, and Hosting Fees, for a total amount of $2,837,245, or take other necessary action.
• Best bid to purchase bunker gear for fire suppression from Northern Safety and Industrial in the amount of $42,410.02, or take other necessary action.
• Allowing the Muskogee Wellness Initiative to submit for the AARP Community Challenge Grant, or take other necessary action.
