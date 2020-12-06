AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 16 meeting.
• Plat of Lawler Legacy Addition, consisting of four lots in one block on 4.27 acres located along North 35th Street and Court Street.
• Change Order No. 1 to contract with Rosscon LLC for 43rd Street, 45th Street, and Hancock and Chandler Road street projects — collectively, EDA Project No. 08-01-05030 — in the amount of $19,888.45.
• Change Order No. 2 to contract with Cook Construction, in the amount of $69,018, for Boston to Denver streets Sewer Line Replacement.
• Meeting schedule for 2021 City Council, Public Works and Finance committees pursuant to City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, providing necessary direction to staff.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 16 meeting.
• Resolution No. 2837, declaring a parcel of property located within the 200 block of C Street as surplus to the city's needs and authorize conveyance of said property to Salvador Coronado.
• Resolution No. 2838, declaring a parcel of property located within the 500 block of North 21st Street as surplus to the needs of the city and authorize the conveyance of said property to Cedric Brown.
• Resolution No. 2839, declaring a parcel of property located within the 1000 block of South G Street as surplus to the city's needs and authorize conveyance of said property to Logan Miller.
• Resolution No. 2840 declaring a parcel of property located within the 300 block of Dayton Street as surplus to the city's needs and authorize conveyance of said property to Timothy Carson of Portfolio Investments LLC.
• City Council Policy 3-3-7, Emergency Paid Sick Leave.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
• Resolution No. 2842, amending the municipal budget for fiscal year 2021, providing for additional revenues to be transferred to the Special Project Fund in which to pledge said revenues, and further amending the FY 2021 General Fund budget.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2:
a) to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95.
b) to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 2465.
c) to discuss negotiations with International Association of Fire Fighters Local 57.
• Take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
