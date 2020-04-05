WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: During the pendency of the declared emergency, members of the public who wish to address city councilors may call the Muskogee City Clerk’s Office, (918) 684-6270, or send an email to cityclerk@muskogeeonline.org, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., providing a name, address, phone number, and the topic or agenda item of discussion. Speakers also may complete a form available outside City Council Chambers at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting.
The following call-in number and access code may be used for those who wish to listen to the meeting, or who have signed up speak to the Council as outlined above, but do not wish to appear in person:
Phone Number: 346-248-7799
Access Code Number: 541 819 608
Meetings also may be viewed online live at:bit.ly/MuskogeeCityCouncilLIVE and Suddenlink Channel 14.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Nomination of Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman to serve as chairman of the Public Works Committee and the selection of a vice chairman of the committee.
• Public Works Committee minutes of March 16 meeting.
• Convening a public hearing and voting on Ordinance 4093-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 9 in Block 2 of Griffith Heights Addition from R-1, Single-Family Residential to R-5, Mobile-Home Residential, and, if approved, authorize staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Appointment of Michelle Shirley to serve a three-year term on the Historic Preservation Commission beginning April 1, succeeding Pete Carson.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of March 16 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from March 7 through March 27.
• Request to apply for the 2019 Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant funded through the District Attorney's Council in the amount of $70,726 for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
• Receipt of donated funds for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program for the months of December 2019, $1,688; January 2020, $1,241.44; and February 2020, $2,251.11 —a total of $5,180.55.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Nomination of Ward III Councilor Derrick Reed as deputy mayor.
• Presentation of local developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Resolution No. 2805, authorizing an election on June 30 for the Purpose of Approval or Rejection of the Municipal Question Proposed by Initiative Petition No. 100-1119, Pertaining to Revocation of the City Charter and Adoption of the Statutory Strong-Mayor-Council Form of Government.
• Selecting a new member for the Purchasing Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.