AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Jan. 3 meeting.
• Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to A-1, Agriculture District, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4151-A, rezoning property located at the west end of 301 N. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to C-2, General Commercial District, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4150-A, rezoning property located west of South 55th Street, between Tennyson and Estelle, from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-5, Mobile Home zone, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Resolution No. 2889, amending the Land Use Map regarding property located on the northeast corner of North 40th Street and West Shawnee from Residential to Local Commercial and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4149-A, rezoning property located on the east side of North 40th Street, north of West Shawnee from R-4, Multi-Family, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Saylor Place Addition, consisting of one lot on 2.18 acres, located southwest of the Silo at Doering Crossing Addition, and north of Clubview Estates #4 at the end of Putter Place.
• Final payment to Direct Traffic Control Inc. for NE Zone Striping, Project No. 2021016, in the amount of $279,774.96.
• Request from Muskogee Public Schools to change the northbound, one-way traffic on Bacone Street, between Hilltop Avenue and Georgia Avenue, back to two-way traffic.
• Purchase of Water Distribution water line repair supplies from Core and Main in the amount of $57,630.35.
• Honorary street signs to be installed at Second and Court streets, and Third and Court streets, to be named "DR. ROBERT C. SMITH WAY."
• Complaint filed under City Council Ethics Policy 1-10 against Mayor Marlon J. Coleman by Councilor Traci McGee.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Retiring surplus Police Department K-9 Jangus and allowing current handler Officer Bob Lynch to take possession of said K-9.
• Annual report from the Muskogee City-County Port Authority regarding its industrial development projects, goals and activities.
• Finance Committee minutes of Jan. 3 meeting.
• Claims for all departments from Dec. 25 through Jan. 28.
• Contract award to Mason Enterprise in an amount not to exceed $39,897 to replace the HVAC at Three Rivers Museum.
• State contract pricing from John Vance Fleet Services in the amount of $34,520 for the purchase of one 2022 Ford F150 Crew Cab 4X4 for the Public Works Street Division.
• State contract pricing from John Vance Fleet Services in the amount of $34,520 for the purchase of one 2022 Ford F150 Crew Cab 4X4 for the Fleet Management Department.
