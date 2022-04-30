AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of April 18 meeting.
• Sourcewell pricing in the amount of $64,396.80 for the purchase of one Kubota KX040 Mini-Excavator with attachments from Stewart Martin Kubota of Muskogee for use in Pollution Control.
• Changing Owens Street from a one-way street to a two-way street between Boston to Okmulgee Avenue as recommended by the Street Committee.
• Second amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority Trust Indenture, permitting one trustee to serve without being a Muskogee resident.
• Amendment to the Muskogee Tourism Authority bylaws, permitting one trustee to reside outside the Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
• Appointment of Darzella Newton to a three-year term with the Historical Preservation Commission, replacing Alex Reynolds beginning May 1.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of April 18 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from April 9 through April 22.
