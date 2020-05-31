AGENDA: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and special meeting of Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of May 18.
• Ordinance No. 4094-A, closing the right of way shown as South E Street, south of East Madison Street, between Block 303 and 304 and within the Muskogee Original Townsite, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• Preliminary plat of Leebrick Addition, consisting of three lots on 2.64 acres along West Shawnee Bypass and North 24th Street.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of May 18.
• Claims for all city departments from May 9 through May 22.
• Proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 and take other necessary action.
• Reappointment of Ched Wetz to a seven-year term with the Muskogee Medical Center Authority beginning June 1.
• Request to apply for PPE Grant from Homeland Security/FEMA in the amount of $19,316.82 for preventive measures regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $0.4375 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.18 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-Phosphate at $0.36 per pound to Hawkins, Inc.; 4) Alum./Polymer Coagulant at $0.255 per pound to D&F Services; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.472 per pound to International Dioxide Inc.; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.143 per pound to Water Tech Inc.; 7) Caustic Soda at $0.1738 per pound to Univar USA, or take other necessary action.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all departments from April 25 through May 8.
• Lowest best bid from Heartland Property Maintenance for the weed abatement contract in the amount of $0.006 per square foot for mowing, $27.50 per cubic yard for removal of trash and debris, $12.50 per 4’ x 8’ sheet for boarding up of structures, and no charge for spraying of weeds.
• Resolution No. 2811 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the city and authorize conveyance of said property.
• Change Order No. 1 to construction contract with L&L Construction Inc. for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Emergency Clarifier Repairs, replacing gravity thickener bridge, modify clarifier sludge piping, repair gravity thickener valves and piping, and replace chlorine equipment, in an additional amount of $83,853, with a time extension of 60 additional days.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report on the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801 or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Resolution No. 2812, declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the city as surplus to the city's needs and authorize the city manager to offer the same for sale or disposal, all as per the attached list.
• Convene an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss ongoing litigation styled Elias Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments vs. City of Muskogee, et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 19-CV-066-RAW, and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session, including the appointment of a fully authorized settlement representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.