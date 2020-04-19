WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of April 6.
• Request to post a law enforcement officer at the interior entry to City Hall during meetings of the City Council and its Public Works and Finance committees.
• Report regarding progress of the North 24th Street Reconstruction Project.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of April 6.
• Claims for all city departments March 28 through April 10.
• Recommendation to reject bids submitted for the Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program repairs of five dwellings.
• Authorizing the city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Holloway Updike & Bellen Consulting Engineers for an amount not to exceed $25,000 to provide assistance with paperwork and documentation required by FEMA for disaster aid related to flooding at the Water Treatment and Wastewater Treatment Plants.
• Authorizing the city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Arrow Point Solar for the installation, service and monitoring of a 300 kw solar system for the Muskogee Civic Center, for an amount not to exceed $480,800.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic, local response efforts and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801 or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Joint Resolution No. 2809, creating the City-County Joint Economic Recovery Task Force, formulating duties, establishing membership, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2806, authorizing certain modifications to the medical and dental plan benefits under the city's employee benefit plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the Plan Documents, Summary Plan Descriptions and Benefit Summary Sheets, as well as, approval of Resolution No. 2807 approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Administrative Services Agreement and necessary exhibits, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, the HCSC COBRA Administrative Services Addendum, the Mutual of Omaha Customer Verification Guide, the Mutual of Omaha Group Insurance Application, the MetLife Dental and Vision Application for Group Insurance Coverage, and the CVS Health Client Requirements Document, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1, 2020, and authorizing the City Manager, or designee, to execute all necessary documents for renewal and implementation purposes, or take other necessary action.
