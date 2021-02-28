AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins. The following call-in number and access code may be used for those who wish to listen to the meeting and those who have signed up to speak during the meeting, but do not wish to appear in person:
Phone Number: (346) 248-7799.
Access Code Number: 811-1820-1793.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Feb. 1 meeting.
• Appointment of Traci McGee to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board, replacing Kimberli Jacquez, beginning March 1.
• Updating appointed members to the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.
• Presentation of year-end workplace safety review for calendar year 2020, providing direction to staff, if necessary.
• Presentation of report about the status of city's recovery from the winter storm of February 2021.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Feb. 1 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from Jan. 23 through Feb. 19.
• Final payment in the amount of $159,591.86 to L&L Construction/Northern Escrow Inc. for Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation — Phase 1 Equipment Replacement Project No. 2018011.
