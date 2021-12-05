AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 15 meeting.
• Ordinance 4137-A, closing 20-foot wide alley located within Block 276, Muskogee Original Townsite, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• Ordinance 4141-A, rezoning approximately 23 acres from R-1, Single Family Residential, to R-5, Mobile Home, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4146-A, amending Chapter 78, Traffic and Vehicles, by Adding Article XXII, Electrical Scooters; Sections 78-740 Definitions; 78-741 Regulations of Use of Electrical Scooters; 78-742 Registration, Inspection and Permits of Commercial Electrical Scooters; Section 78-743 Rules of the Road; Section 78-744 Parking; Section 78-745 Driving: Generally; Section 78-746 Penalty; by Providing for Codification, Repealer, Severability and Setting an Effective Date.
• Resolution No. 2883, amending Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to annual permits and fines related to commercial electrical scooters.
• Contract with Bird Rides Inc. and setting an effective date.
• Recognizing Doug Walton, Muskogee County Health Department, to present recommendations of Connect Muskogee plans as recommended by the Parks and Recreation Board and Street Committee.
• Change Order No. 1 for Package "B" Waterline Interconnect Project No. 2020016, extending contract time by 45 days.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for Port Lift Station No. 4 Replacement Project No. 2018022 in the amount of $97,745.59.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for Northside Collection System Project No. 2019021 in the amount of $69,991.95.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting LLC for the Northeast Collection System Project No. 2019017 in the amount of $385,928.75.
• Final payment to Vance Brothers Inc. for Micro-Surfacing Northeast Zone Project No. 2020010 in the amount of $58,604.83.
• Calendar year 2022 meeting schedule for Muskogee City Council and its Public Works and Finance committees pursuant to City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, providing necessary direction to staff.
• Report about the status of the property formerly known as the Royal Casket Building.
• Report about the status of the 24th Street reconstruction project.
• Creation of policies and procedures regulating the establishment of new positions, departments or reorganization for the city and Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 15 meeting.
• Amending the fiscal year 2022 municipal budget, providing for additional revenues to be transferred to the Special Project Fund and pledged in accordance to policy.
• Transferring operations of the Economic Development Fund and the Civic Center Fund to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Resolution No. 2879, amending Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Animal Regulation Fees and Spay and Neuter Assistance Program Fees and Charges.
• Purchase of a Case DV23E Tandem Vibratory Roller from OCT Equipment LLC in the amount of $40,552.05 from state contract.
• Purchase of Case 570N EP Tractor Loader from OCT Equipment LLC in the amount of $94,598.48 from state contract.
• Authorizing city manager to accept the Airport Rescue Grant Offer, Grant No. 3-40-0062-016-2022, in the amount of $32,000 for the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport pending approval of the Airport Board.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Accepting the lowest bid from Maxwell Supply for MIRAFI RS5801 15' X 300' (500 sq. yards) fabric rolls in the amount of $75,000 for the Hatbox Parking Lot.
• Convene an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. §§307.C.11 and 307.B.3 to discuss matters pertaining to economic development and the possible purchase of real property in the northwest quadrant of the city and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.