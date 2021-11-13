AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 1.
• Ordinance No. 4139-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Article 4, Section 54-111 (6), Disorderly Conduct; by providing defense, adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date, or take other necessary action.
• Appointment of Dennis Wilhite to a three-year term with the War Memorial Trust Authority, filling the expired term of Dan Hall beginning Dec. 1.
• Industrial Pretreatment Program performance summary and any necessary action.
• Report about tourism program as operated by the Muskogee Tourism Authority and, if appropriate, provide necessary direction to staff.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 1.
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 23 through Nov. 5.
• State contract pricing from Joe Cooper Chevrolet in the amount of $35,343 for the purchase of one 2022 Chevrolet 2500 4WD Crew Cab truck for the Emergency Management Department.
• Report about status of the athletic fields at Love Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Ordinance No. 4142-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 18, Article V, Electric Code, by amending Section 18-355(b), Permits Required-Exceptions; Preventing unlicensed persons from obtaining permit to perform electrical work; Requiring a permit to perform or supervise electrical work; Requiring any licensed electrician to report address and other changes to the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board; adding Repealer, Severability and setting an effective date.
• Ordinance No. 4143-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 18, Article V, Plumbing Code and Regulations, by amending Section 18-256, Permit Eligibility; by preventing unlicensed persons from obtaining a permit to work as a bona fide owner of a Dwelling, Accessory Building, or Quarters; Requiring a Permit to Perform or Supervise Plumbing Work; Requiring any licensed plumber to report address and other changes to the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board; By providing for codification, Repealer, Severability and setting an effective date.
• Ordinance No. 4144-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 18, Article VI, Mechanical Code, by amending Section 18-452(b), To Whom Permits May be Issued; By preventing unlicensed persons from obtaining a permit to perform mechanical work; Requiring a permit to perform or supervise mechanical work; Requiring any licensed mechanical professional to report address and other changes to the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board; Adding Repealer, Severability and setting an effective date.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the potential settlement or appointment of a settlement representative involving a U.S. District Court case titled, Floyd Patterson v. City of Muskogee, case number, CIV-20-40-RAW, and take appropriate action in open session.
