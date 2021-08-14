AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Aug. 2 meeting.
• Report about status of COVID-19 in Muskogee.
• Resolution No. 2870, declaring 60, two-yard dumpers to be surplus to the city's needs and authorizing the city manager to dispose of the same.
• Removal of traffic signals at North Seventh Street and Broadway, replacing them with four-way stop signs, as recommended by Traffic Engineering Consultants.
• Interagency contract with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for the provision of a Household Waste Collection Event for an amount not to exceed $30,000.
• Interlocal agreement with the Board of Muskogee County Commissioners for street improvements at 53rd Street South.
• Lowest and best bid to Daris Contractors LLC in the amount of $1,207,200 for Raw Water Pump Station Rehabilitation.
• Appointment of Bill Shelby to the Muskogee Industrial Trust for a six-year term, filling the expired term of Billy Taylor, beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Dorian Scotto to the Board of Adjustment for a three-year term, filling the expired term of Russell Sain, beginning Oct. 1.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Aug. 2 meeting.
• Addendum to Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Animal Medical Center dated June 12, 2017, modifying the rate charged for spay, neuter and other services.
• Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with the Oklahoma Humane Society for veterinary services, specifically spay or neutering of cats and dogs for the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program as outlined in Ordinance No. 4088-A.
• Resolution No. 2863, adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Animal Regulations).
• Application for matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater Community Trust, totaling $2,500.
• Proposal from Digi Security Systems to replace the security camera system in the Police Department for an amount not to exceed $70,000.
• Report about the status of the condition of the Royal Casket Building located at 302 N. Main and, if appropriate, provide any necessary direction to staff.
