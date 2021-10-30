AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 18 meeting.
• Public Hearing for Ordinance No. 4134-A, rezoning 331 S. 32nd St. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Public Hearing for Resolution No. 2873, amending Land Use Map regarding property located along the east side of Gulick Street, north of Solomon Street, from Residential to Local Commercial and authorizing revisions of land use map to reflect said change if approved.
• Public Hearing for Ordinance No. 4135-A, rezoning 2516 Gulick St. from R-1, Single Family Residential, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Slims Addition, consisting of one lot on 1.12 acres at 3112 Azalea Park Drive.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Parks on Peak Addition, consisting of one lot on 4.14 acres on Peak Boulevard west of South 24th Street.
• Acceptance of ODEQ Permit No. SL000051210685 for the construction of 1,560 linear feet of eight-inch PVC gravity sanitary sewer line and all appurtenances to serve the Sanitary Sewer Line for Westside Mobile Home Park, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 18 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 9 through Oct. 22.
• Final payment to Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $152,410.68 for Port Lift Station Replacement, Project No. 2017020.
• Report on the city's leak detection program and its associated software, Aquahawk.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the city's participation in a possible global settlement of the lawsuit styled Muskogee Medical Center Authority v. Muskogee Regional Medical Center LLC, et al., filed in Muskogee County District Court, Case No. CJ-19-405, and take appropriate action in open session if necessary.
