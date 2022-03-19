AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of March 7 regular meeting.
• Ordinance No. 4156-A, rezoning property located at 3811 Boston St. from R-5, Mobile Home, to C-1, Local Commercial, and revising the official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Engaging the services of a third-party contractor to assist with code and parking enforcement.
• Authorizing the mayor to prepare and submit a letter of support for the Muskogee City-County Port Authority's application for American Rescue Plan Act funding to support projects within the city of Muskogee County.
• Awarding bids for mowing projects within the Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
• Appointing Gary Wright to a four-year term with the Airport Board beginning March 1, succeeding Tyler Hammons.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of March 7 regular meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from Feb. 26 through March 11.
• Resolution No. 2894, authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the Plan Documents, Summary Plan Descriptions and Benefit Summary Sheets, as well as, approval of Resolution No. 2895 approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application and required addendums, PBM Termination Letter, Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Prime Therapeutics Required Documents, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1, 2022, and authorizing the city manager, or his designee, to execute all necessary documents for renewal and implementation purposes.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S.York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Agriculture Residential, and revising the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4159-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Adding Chapter 3, City Council Ethics, Article II, Ethics; Section 3-8, General Policy; Section 3-9, Conflict Of Interest; Section 3-10, Use And Disclosure Of Information Prohibited; Section 3-11, Use of Cellular Phones And Recording Devices Prohibited; Section 3-12, Positive Work Place Environment; Section 3-13, Ethics Advisory Committee: Creation And Structure; Section 3-14, Participation In Ethics Investigations; Section 3-15, Violation; Adding Repealer, Severability, Codification, And Declaring an Emergency.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. §307 B.4 to discuss four lawsuits styled England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371, all filed in the Muskogee County District Court and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. §307.B.4 to discuss a pending claim or action by KW Premier Properties LLC and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S. §307 B.1 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
d) Pursuant to 25 O.S. §307 B.1 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Attorney Roy D. Tucker and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
e) Pursuant to 25 O.S. §307 B.1 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Clerk Tammy L. Tracy and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
f) Pursuant to 25 O.S. §307 B.1 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of Municipal Judge Toni Bradley-Smith and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
