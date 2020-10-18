AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 5 meeting.
• City of Muskogee Historic District Unified Design Guidelines.
• Report from Historic Preservation Commission projects about the Certified Local Government Grant Funds.
• Mutual aid agreement between the Muskogee Fire Department and Camp Gruber.
• Update regarding drainage issues within Eagle Crest Addition.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 5 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9.
• Awarding contract with Morgan Services Co. LLC dba Morgan Towing & Recovery for towing city vehicles and equipment.
• Final pay application to McClure Energy Solutions in the amount of $40,055.68 for Tank Mixing & Aeration Improvements at Honor Heights and Radio Hill reservoirs.
• Lowest and best bid from Whittinghill Disposal Services Inc. in the amount of $2.19 a square foot for the Community Development Block Grant and City of Muskogee Foundation Demolition Project Bid Group 41.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, authorize subsequent amendments to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Resolution No. 2834, amending the fiscal year 2021 budget to provide for additional revenues and expenditures to the Hotel Motel Fund, Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, Muskogee Civic Center, and Hatbox Enterprise funds.
• Report from the Muskogee Police Department, recognizing community members who assisted during an Oct. 7 armed robbery.
