AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

Consider:

• Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 2.

• Amendment No. 2 to engineering services agreement with Cowan Group Engineering for Project C: Interconnect Waterlines.

• Presentation of report and discussion about Veterans Day activities in Muskogee. 

FINANCE AGENDA

Consider:

• Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 2.

• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.

• Fiscal year 2019 audit performed by Arledge and Associates. 

• Presentation of report and recognition of Muskogee City Council and Council Appointees Diversity Training.

SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Consider: 

• Presentation of report about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and any appropriate action deemed necessary, including subsequent amendments to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you