AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 2.
• Amendment No. 2 to engineering services agreement with Cowan Group Engineering for Project C: Interconnect Waterlines.
• Presentation of report and discussion about Veterans Day activities in Muskogee.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 2.
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.
• Fiscal year 2019 audit performed by Arledge and Associates.
• Presentation of report and recognition of Muskogee City Council and Council Appointees Diversity Training.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Presentation of report about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and any appropriate action deemed necessary, including subsequent amendments to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.