AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of March 1 meeting.
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and take any action deemed necessary with regard to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Medical Marijuana Use Policy and Permit Request as it relates to the amended ordinance permitting certain events on city property, as recommended by the Parks Board.
• Appointment of Stephanie Morgan to a five-year term on the City Facilities Board, filling the expired term of Robin Hopkins beginning April 1.
• Report about upcoming 2021 Muskogee Azalea Cleanup.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of March 1 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from Feb. 20 through March 5.
• Final payment in the amount of $15,983.04 to Vance Brothers Inc. for Project No. 2020007, southeast zone street microsurfacing.
• Ratification of a contract with APAC Central Inc. for emergency street repairs totaling $974,649.10 in accordance with Emergency Resolution No. 2848.
• Resolution No. 2850, authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan benefits under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the Plan Documents, Summary Plan Descriptions and Benefit Summary Sheets, as well as, approval of Resolution No. 2849 approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Administrative Services Agreement, Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application, Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Second Amendment to Employer Agreement CareATC, Inc., Covid-19 Vaccination Agreement for CareATC, CVS Health Client requirements document, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1, 2021, and authorizing the City Manager, or designee, to execute all necessary documents for renewal and implementation purposes, or take other necessary action.
