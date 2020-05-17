AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of May 4, 2020.
• Resolution No. 2811, declaring a parcel of property located within the 900 block of Choctaw Street as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing conveyance of said property to applicants Hannah Clairday and Anthony Bellah.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of May 4, 2020.
• Claims for all departments from April 25 through May 08.
• Resolution No. 2810, declaring items of personal property presently in the city's possession surplus to its needs and authorizing the city manager to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per the attached list.
• Awarding lowest best bid to Heartland Property Maintenance for the weed abatement contract in the amount of $0.006 per square foot for mowing, $27.50 per cubic yard for removal of trash and debris, $12.50 per 4’ x 8’ sheet for boarding up of structures, and no charge for spraying of weeds.
• Change Order No. 1 to construction contract with L&L Construction Inc. for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Emergency Clarifier Repairs, to replace gravity thickener bridge, modify clarifier sludge piping, repair gravity thickener valves and piping, and replace chlorine equipment, in an additional amount of $83,853 with a time extension of 60 additional days.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic, its local impact and mitigation response, and take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Receipt of in-kind donation of a Bloodhound puppy, valued at $1,500 for use by the Muskogee Police Department pursuant to a donation from Bluegrass Bloodhounds.
• Request for honorary street naming, designating a portion of South 14th Street between Fremont Avenue and Georgetown Avenue as “Rev. Dr. Ray K. Gaines Avenue.”
• Convening an executive session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2, to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95, and, if necessary, take appropriate action in open session.
b. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465 and, if necessary, take appropriate action in open session.
c. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 57 and, if necessary, take appropriate action in open session.
