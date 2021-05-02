AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of April 19.
• Public hearing on Ordinance 4118-A, rezoning property addressed as 504 Kershaw Drive from R-1, Single Family Residential, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing the revision of zoning map to reflect said change if necessary.
• Ordinance No. 4122-A, amending Muskogee Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 2, Article V, Boards and Commissions, Division 1, and adding Section 2-137, Council ex officio Board and Commission Membership; Providing for Repealer; Severability; and Setting an Effective Date.
• Council Policy 1-7, City-Tribal Relations.
• Increase the total bid amount not to exceed $3.4 million to Rosscon LLC for the Northeast Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 20200008.
• Lowest and best bid to Cook Consulting in the amount of $1,341,261.50 for 30-inch Waterline Interconnect Part B Project, Project No. DWSRF P40-1021607-02.
• Accepting the recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $0.51 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.235 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-Phosphate at $0.369 per pound to Hawkins, Inc.; 4) Alum./Polymer Coagulant at $0.275 per pound to Water Tech Inc.; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.5108 per pound to Evoqua Water Technologies; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.145 per pound to Water Tech Inc., or take other necessary action.
• Presentation and acceptance of Annual Phase II Storm Water Report for permitted MS4 Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems, which was submitted March 1 to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
• Presentation of report about the status of the 24th Street reconstruction project.
• Presentation of report about the status of the demolition of property located at 534 S. 32nd St.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of April 19.
• Claims for all city departments from April 10 through April 23.
• Resolution No. 2858, declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the city to be surplus to its needs and authorizing the city manager to offer the same for sale or disposal.
• Police Department's request to apply for the FY 2021 First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act Grant.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Establishment of an annual performance evaluation schedule for City Council appointees.
• Convening an executive session:
a) pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the pending tort claim of John Weber and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
b) pursuant to 25 ).S. § 307 C.11 to discuss matters pertaining to economic development in the northwest quadrant of the city and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary, including the creation of a proposal to entice a business to locate within said area.
