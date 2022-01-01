AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Dec. 6 meeting.
• Ordinance 4148-A, rezoning property addressed as 2408 W. Broadway from C-1, Local Commercial, to R-1, Single Family Residential, and revising zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Ordinance 4145-A, amending the city Code of Ordinances, Chapter 78, Traffic and Vehicles, Article III, Equipment, by adding Section 78-77, Coupling Devices and Towing Methods for trailers, semi trailers, manufactured homes or towed motor vehicles, by providing for Codification, Repealer, Severability, and setting an effective date.
• Authorizing the mayor to prepare and submit a letter of support for the Ecolink Broadband Project.
• Amendment to contract with Georgia-Pacific for provision of potable water, recognizing its change of name to Georgia-Pacific Muskogee LLC, specifically for its Muskogee site to align with its legal entity structure of assets.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-1-1, Affirmative Action, for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
• Appointment of Pearline Boyattia-Craig to the Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority, filling the expired term of Michael Todd Jones, beginning Jan. 3 and ending Aug. 31, 2024.
• Appointment of Douglas G. Buse to the City Facilities Board, filling the expired term of David Ragsdale, beginning Jan. 3 and ending Oct. 31, 2026.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Dec. 6 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.
• Authorizing the city manager to negotiate and execute contract with Planning Design Group for the provision of landscape architectural services for Grandview Park Project as recommended by the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Muskogee Fire Department's application for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant for communications equipment.
• Lowest and best bid from Five Star Demolition LLC for $2.48 per square foot for the City of Muskogee Foundation and City Demolition Project.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11 to discuss matters pertaining to economic development within the urban renewal project area in the northwest quadrant of the city and take appropriate action after reconvening open session if necessary.
